SPOILERS* Impact Wrestling TV Tapings from 1/11/18

Thanks to @TheRogueFan for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Thursday night's tapings in Orlando:* Fallahh Bahh defeated KM in a match for Xplosion* Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Callihan by DQ when OVE interfered. OVE and Callihan beat Lashley down until Eddie Edwards made the save* X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori retained over El Hijo del Fantasma* Rosemary defeated Hania. Hania attacked after the match but ran away when Rosemary fought back* Ethan Carter III says he has a personal friend who's returning to the company and out comes Tyrus* Ethan Carter III and Tyrus defeated Johnny Impact and Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal when EC3 put his feet on the ropes to pin Impact* Brian Cage defeated an enhancement talent in a squash* Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX in a non-title match* Impact Global Champion Austin Aries retained over Eli Drake. Aries came out wearing four titles, 3 from other indie promotions* Brian Cage won another squash match* Bobby Lashley and Eddie Edwards defeated OVE* Johnny Impact defeated Ethan Carter III. EC3 and Tyrus argued during the match and Tyrus later pushed EC3 down, then left him* Impact World Champion Austin Aries comes to the ring for a staredown with Impact* Rohit Raju defeated Hunter Wolfe in a match for Xplosion* Keira Hogan defeated Laurel Van Ness (without the Knockouts Title) in a match for Xplosion* Homicide defeated Serpentico (Jay Cruz) in a match for Xplosion