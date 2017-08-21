

*SPOILERS* GFW Impact Tapings from 8/19/17

* Grado defeated an unknown wrestler and cut a post-match promo on how he's going back to Glasgow tomorrow. Joseph Park comes out and says he's sponsoring Grado's visa and he will get to stay in the United States. They celebrate



* Trevor Lee defeated Sonjay Dutt to become the new GFW X Division Champion in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Match ended outside of the arena with Caleb Konley interfering



* Johnny Impact calls out GFW World Champion Eli Drake but KM comes out instead. KM says Drake is still in Mexico. Johnny says that's a lie and Drake is avoiding him. KM says Johnny should put his #1 contendership on the line. We have a match



* Johnny Impact defeated KM



* Taya Valkyrie defeated Ava Storie. Taya cuts a promo on wanting the Knockouts Title but Rosemary comes out and says she deserves a title shot. She attacks. Knockouts Champion Sienna comes out to assist and the heels go over but argue. Allie is out next for the save. Taryn Terrell is out now for a 3-on-2 attack. Gail Kim makes the save and runs the heels off



* Laurel Van Ness is back out with her wacky makeup. She's looking for a husband in the crowd



* Kongo Kong defeated Mahabali Shera



* Texano and Fantasma defeated James Storm and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III. Pagano interfered and helped Team AAA win. Storm and EC3 were reluctant to team together



* Pagano defeated Cody Martin in a match for Xplosion



* The Victory Road tapings are starting now



* Trevor Lee retains the X Division Title over Petey Williams



* Laurel Van Ness is back in the crowd looking for a husband



* Taya defeated Amber Nova



* Johnny Impact defeated Low Ki with the #1 contendership on the line. Drake comes out after the match and stares Impact down. Chris Adonis comes from behind and attacks Impact. Adonis and Drake double team Impact. Drake stands tall to end the show



* It's possible the only match taped for Victory Road was Lee vs. Petey



