*SPOILERS* TNA Impact Wrestling and One Night Only Tapings from 3/4/17

Mar 6, 2017 - 2:26:52 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 6, 2017 - 2:26:52 PM



* Karen Jarrett announced that Maria Kanellis is gone as she had a nervous breakdown after Laurel Van Ness' wedding. Karen calls Sienna to the ring and accuses her of being a bully. Sienna knocks Karen and Karen demands an apology, or else. Kevin Matthews debuts as a relative of Sienna. He threatens Jarrett but out comes Braxton Sutter to set up a match for later



* Lauren Van Ness defeated MJ. Van Ness was still drunk and wearing her wedding dress



* Andrew Everett defeated DJZ



* Jeremy Borash interviews TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary but ODB interrupts and challenges her, leading to other Knockouts coming out and brawling



* Ethan Carter III but James Storm interrupts. Storm is back to using his "Cowboy" theme and look. Storm promises to win the World Heavyweight Title again



* Kevin Matthews defeated Braxton Sutter



* LAX defeated The Decay, Reno Scum and Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid to win the vacant TNA Tag Team Champions



* Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley



* Bruce Prichard announces that the Jeremy Borash vs. Josh Mathews issues must stop and they can put together a team to face off next week



* ODB becomes the new #1 contender to Rosemary by winning a Gauntlet match



* James Storm cuts a promo on winning the World Heavyweight Title when Bram and Eddie Kingston interrupt, accusing Storm of ruining The DCC. Storm spits beer in their faces and leaves them laying with a Last Call



* Andrew Everett defeated Suicide and Marshe Rockett



* Davey Richards defeated Eddie Edwards in a Last Man Standing match



* Reno Scum defeated Kingston and Bram in a match taped for Xplosion



TNA also taped the following "One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown" pay-per-view on Saturday:



The theme was Knockouts vs. up & coming talents, along with Wild Cards who were getting a second chance with Impact. The winners of singles matches face off in an eight-woman tag team match



* Lauren Van Ness defeated Rachael Ellering



* Angelina Love defeated KC Quinn



* Diamante of LAX defeated Amanda Carolina Rodriguez



* Leva Bates defeated Allie



* TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary defeated MJ



* Alisha defeated Sienna



* Santana Garrett defeated Brandi Rhodes



* ODB defeated Rebel



* ODB, Santana Garrett, Alisha and Leva Bates defeated Rosemary, Angelina Love, Diamante and Laurel Van Ness. Alisha pinned Lauren for the win



After the main event, Eddie Edwards came out to congratulate his wife on getting the win. Karen Jarrett came out and offered a full-time Knockouts contract to Alisha and she joined the roster



