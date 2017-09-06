

NJPW Road to Dominion Results

Jun 11, 2017



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jun 11, 2017
Road to Dominion 6/9/2017



Suzuki-Gun (Taka Michinoku & El Desperado) defeated Shota Umino & Tetushiro Yagi when Desperado made Yagi submit to the stretch muffler.



Tomoyuki Oka, Hirai Kawato, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Katsuya Kitamura when Nagata pinned Kitamura with a bridging back drop driver.



Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page) defeated (CHAOS) Gedo & Tomohiro Ishi) when Takashi pinned Gedo following a snap ddt.



Bullet Club (CODY, Guerrillas of Destiny & Bad Luck Fale) defeated War Machine, Michael Elgin & David Finlay when CODY hit Cross Rhodes on Finlay.



Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr & Minoru Suzuki) defeated CHAOS (Jado, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto) when Jado tapped to the Jim Breaks Armbar.



Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricochet & KUSHIDA) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon when Tanahashi got a surprise cradle on SANADA after being beaten down 4 on 1. After the match, Naito did more damage to the injured arm of Tanahashi and showed him more disrespect.



The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi Vice) after an Indytaker and a One Winged Angel on Beretta with all three of The Elite participating in the pinfall. After the match, Omega called Okada into the ring, and offered a handshake as a ruse for the Jacksons to superkick Okada. They then set up a table so Omega could hit One Winged Angel through it from the apron, but he only teased it. He then cut a promo saying that he wanted to beat Okada when he was at 100%; not when he is injured and then did his Goodbye and Goodnight.





The X-Patriot's Take: I was only interested in the first two matches and the main event and all three delivered. The first match was a nice Young Lions showcase, the second one had more nice Young Lions spots, including a nice shoulder tackle war between Oka and Kitamura. There was also some more nice Kawato action in that one; he's going to be a real star some day and already seems to me to be the rising star of this Lions class, as much as I like Oka. I happened to see the stuff with Tana and Naito in looking for the main event and that did make me even more interested and hyped for the Intercontinental Title match in a few hours time, so a good job there and the main event was a lot of fun with a nice bit at the end to set up for the rematch of the century. I can't speak for the rest of it, but those bits at least aren't a bad watch at all.



Reminder: Dominion is at 3 a.m. Eastern Time this morning and shortly after it goes off the air, The Implications from The Perfect 10 Wrestling Podcast will join me to review the show which has the makings of being the best one this year. I hope you'll join us on LOP Radio.



