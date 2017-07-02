

NJPW G1 Special in the USA Night 2 Results

Jul 3, 2017 - 10:54:35 PM



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jul 3, 2017 - 10:54:35 PM





G1 in the USA Night 2



KUSHIDA, Jushin Thunder Liger & David Finlay defeated The Tempura Boyz & YOSHI-TATSU when YOSHI-TATSU tapped out to Finlay's Stretch Muffler.



U.S. Title Semi-final 1: Kenny Omega defeated Jay Lethal with One Winged Angel.



U.S. Title Semi-final 2: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Zack Sabre, Jr. with a brainbuster.



Titan, Volador Jr., Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson & Jay White defeated Los Ingobernables when White pinned BUSHI following Shell Shock.



Bullet Club (The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page) defeated War Machine & Michael Elgin when Page hit Rite of Passage on Rowe.



The Young Bucks retained the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles against Roppongi Vice when Romero tapped to a Sharpshooter (or a Scorpion Deathlock as Josh Barnett insisted on calling it) applied by Nick Jackson. After the match, Ricochet challenged the Bucks on behalf of himself and Ryuske Taguchi and then Roppongi Vice had a amicable split as Romero announced Beretta would be moving on as a heavyweight singles star.



Bullet Club (CODY, Marty Scurll, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi) beat The Briscoes, Will Ospreay & Kazuchika Okada when Ospreay fell to Cross Rhodes.



Hiroshi Tanahashi retained the IWGP Intercontinental Title by defeating Billy Gunn with High Fly Flow.



In the IWGP U.S. Tournament Final, Kenny Omega defeated Tomohirio Ishii to become the inaugural champion with One Winged Angel.





The X-Patriot's Take: This was a better overall show than the first night, with a main event that really delivered, two other excellent tournament matches, a pretty good 8-man tag, and a great tag title bout. If you only watch one of these two shows, this is definitely the one to see. Omega really put over the importance of the G1 Climax, also, and in the press conference after the show, stated he wanted to really make his new title mean something, so that was really cool, too.