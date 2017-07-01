

NJPW G1 Special in the USA Night 1 Results

Jul 2, 2017



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jul 2, 2017





G1 in the USA Night 1







CHAOS (Roppongi Vice & Will Ospreay) & The Briscoes defeated Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Marty Scurll) when Rocky Romero rolled up Matt Jackson.



Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) defeated Titan, Dragon Lee, Volador & Jushin Thunder Liger when Takahashi pinned Titan following a Time Bomb.



IWGP U.S. Title Quarterfinal 1: Jay Lethal defeated Hangman Page with Lethal Injection.



IWGP U.S. Title Quarterfinal 2: Zack Sabre Jr defeated Juice Robinson by submission with a modified Octupus Stretch.



David Finlay, Jay White, Hiroshi Tanahashi & KUSHIDA defeated The Tempura Boys, YOSHI-TATSU & Billy Gunn when White pinned YOSHI-TATSU following a Shell Shock facecrusher.



War Machine defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny for the IWGP (Heavyweight Tag Titles) in a No DQ match when Roe pinned Loa following Fallout through a table.



IWGP U.S. Title Quarterfinal 3: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito with a brainbuster.



IWGP U.S. Title Quarterfinal 4: Kenny Omega defeated Michael Elgin with One Winged Angel.



Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP Heavyweight Title by defeating CODY with a Rainmaker.



The X-Patriot Take: Not a bad show, though the main event wasn't very good. Okada and CODY seemed to have no chemistry and neither guy appeared to be particularly on their game. The tag title match and the final two quarterfinal matches were all great, though, so all in all, a very watchable show.