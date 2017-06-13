

NJPW Dominion Results

Jun 13, 2017 - 8:57:53 AM



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jun 13, 2017 - 8:57:53 AM







Dominion 2017





David Finlay, Shota Umino & Tomoyuki Oka defeated Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura & Tetsuhiro Yagi when Finlay pinned Yagi following a stunner.



Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan when Makabe pinned Nakanishi following a King Kong Knee Drop.



Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) won a gauntlet match against Taguchi Japan (Rysuke Taguchi, Ricochet & Juice Robinson), CHAOS (Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI), Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Hangman Page & Bad Luck Fale), and Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zach Sabre Jr.) to retain the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Titles.



The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice by submission, as Rocky Romero tapped out to a Sharpshooter by Nick Jackson after suffering an Indytaker; as The Bucks won their 6th IWGP Jr Tag Championship.



Guerrillas of Destiny defeated War Machine to win their 3rd IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Title when Tama Tonga pinned Raymond Rowe following Guerrilla Warfare.



CODY defeated "Unbreakable" Michael Elgin with Cross Rhodes.



KUSHIDA defeated Hiromu Takashi by tap out to the Hoverboard Lock to win his 5th IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title.



Minoru Suzuki defeated Hirooki Goto with a Gotch piledriver to retain the NEVER Openweight Title in a Lumberjack Death Match.



Hiroshi Tanahashi won his 2nd IWGP Intercontinental Title by making Tetsuya Naito tap out to the Cloverleaf following a High Fly Flow.



Kenny Omega & Kazuchika Okada wrestled to a 60-minute time limit draw, as The RainMaker retained his IWGP Heavyweight Championship.





The X-Patriot's Take: This was a great show; it ended up being NJPW's best show of the year, although I still Wrestlemania was an all-around better wrestling show. That said, the Jr. Heavyweight Tag match was fantastic and so was the Intercontinental Title match that had a real old school feel. I didn't see a lot of the singles Jr Heavy match, due to a personal issue, but by all accounts it was at least as good as their WK match, though I hated the finish due to the damage I feel it does to the phenomenal year Takahashi has had. Omega & Okada at least equalled their WK match. For full reactions to the show, please check out NJPW on LOPR in the LOP Radio section of this site, as The Implications & I discussed both the show and what it might mean for Wrestle Kingdom 12. Sorry about the delay; I watched Dominion live, then did the radio show right after and kind of burned myself out for a couple of days. Dominion took place this Sunday, June 11, from Osaka-Jo Hall.