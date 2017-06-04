

NJPW 24th Best of the Super Junior Finals

Jun 4, 2017 - 8:36:13 PM



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jun 4, 2017 - 8:36:13 PM 24th Best of the Super Juniors Finals



June 2, 2017 live from Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo





Yuji Nagata, Tomoyuki Oka, & Shota Umino defeated Manabu Nakanishi,Katsuya Kitamura, & Tetsuhiro Yagi when Oka made Yagi tap out to a Boston Crab.



The CHAOS team of Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, & Jado defeated Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, & Hirai Kawato when the latter was able to survive a brainbuster, but not the follow-up lariat of Ishii.



In a match that lasted less than six minutes, the Suzuki Gun trio of TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, & Kanemaru fell to Jushin Thunder Liger, Volador, & Tiger Mask when Volador caught TAKA with a one man Spanish Fly.



The Bullet Club of the Guerrillas of Destiny, "Tokyo Pimp" Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale defeated War Machine, David Finlay, & ACH when Finlay was nailed by Fale and then drilled with a snap ddt by Takahashi.



The CHAOS team of Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto beat the Suzuki-Gun tandem of Minor Suzuki and Taichi when Bizarro Tana was hit with Karma.



The obligatory multi-man tag with Los Ingobernables de Japon members this time featured all five of them, as Tetusya Naito, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi beat the Taguchi Japan contingent of (of course) Rysuke Tagachui, Ricohet, Satoshi Kojima, Juice Robinson, and Dragon Lee when Kojimo met his Destino.



CHAOS vs. Bullet Club was next as Marty Scurll and Kenny Omega defeated Gedo and Kazuchika Okada when Gedo tapped out to Closing Time.



In the finals of the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors tournament, Block A winner (and Ring of Honor TV Champ) KUSHIDA pinned "Quicksilver" Will Ospreay after hitting him with both a top rope and a standard "Back to the Future" small package driver.





