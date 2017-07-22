

WCW: The Legacy Series - World War 3 '97 (Was Scott Hall the Right Choice?)

By LoPRadio Jul 22, 2017 - 5:05:17 PM



mystic has been a fan of Scott Hall since the first time he saw him as the Diamond Studd in 1991. By 1992, he was main eventing in the WWF as Razor Ramon. With the IC run, the ladder match, the history in WWF, Razor Ramon went back to WCW to be the forerunner of the nWo. But we all know, for reasons personal and other, Scott Hall would never be a main event player. This is why it is strange, at WW3 in 1997, with a world title shot at SuperBrawl VIII on the line, WCW would choose Scott Hall to win the battle royal, without push before or after the event.



