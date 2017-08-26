

WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '98

Old guys in cages. That's a huge moneymaking draw, right?



WCW seemed to think so, so we got ourselves a cage match between Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan at WCW Uncensored 1998, mere months after the infamous "Age in the Cage" Hogan vs Piper bout. Of course, we also get plenty of other stuff, with Sting defending the WCW Championship against Scott Hall, the continued elevation of guys like DDP, Chris Benoit and Booker T, and the continuing Evolution of Jericho.



