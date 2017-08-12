|
Radio
WCW: The Legacy Series - Superbrawl '98
By WCW: TLS
Aug 12, 2017 - 4:25:58 PM
It's the night in which the rematch of the biggest bout in WCW history went down... with much more of a whimper than a roar. The much lauded 82 week streak was nearing its end and the cracks were beginning to show in the foundation of WCW, which had been outright dominant mere months before.
It was a far from a bad night, though, arguably much better than Starrcade just two short months before it. DDP and Benoit tore the house down, Heel Jericho was in full force as he put the Cruiserweight title on the line against Juventud Guerrera's mask, Booker T's singles star continued to rise and one of the better swerves of the era brought us the birth of a character that would maintain star power through the end of the promotion.
All of that and much more went down as SuperBrawl made its impact felt and WCW: The Legacy Series is here to unearth all the narratives, both well documented and forgotten, that the night had to bring.
WCW: The Legacy Series - Superbrawl '98
