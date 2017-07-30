|
Radio
WCW: The Legacy Series - Starrcade '97
Jul 30, 2017 - 12:15:08 PM
We're finally here. Arguably the biggest night in the history of World Championship Wrestling. A match that had been built for close to a year and a half.
Sting vs Hollywood Hogan
The night that WCW somehow managed to screw up a sure thing and push over that first domino that would ultimately lead to the fall of the company as a whole.
In the midst of this we have a glimpse of the future, as Bill Goldberg makes his singles WCW PPV debut and we get the arrival of the then most controversial man in pro wrestling, Bret Hart.
It was a big night, a night that entire legacies have been defined upon. Join us as we unearth what's real and what's revisionist history as The Legacy Series takes a look at WCW's Starrcade 1997.
