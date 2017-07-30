

WCW: The Legacy Series - Starrcade '97

It was a big night, a night that entire legacies have been defined upon. Join us as we unearth what's real and what's revisionist history as The Legacy Series takes a look at WCW's Starrcade 1997. We're finally here. Arguably the biggest night in the history of World Championship Wrestling. A match that had been built for close to a year and a half.Sting vs Hollywood HoganThe night that WCW somehow managed to screw up a sure thing and push over that first domino that would ultimately lead to the fall of the company as a whole.In the midst of this we have a glimpse of the future, as Bill Goldberg makes his singles WCW PPV debut and we get the arrival of the then most controversial man in pro wrestling, Bret Hart.It was a big night, a night that entire legacies have been defined upon. Join us as we unearth what's real and what's revisionist history as The Legacy Series takes a look at WCW's Starrcade 1997.