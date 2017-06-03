

WCW: The Legacy Series - Spring Stampede '97

By LOP Radio Jun 3, 2017 - 6:05:00 PM



It's a Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page kinda show, arguably two of the absolute best parts of WCW in 1997, as The Legacy Series rolls into Spring Stampede 1997!



The feud of the year officially kicks off here as DDP takes on Randy Savage to kick off their now legendary war. Was that and an underrated battle between Lex Luger and The Giant enough to make this a show to remember?



