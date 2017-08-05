

WCW: The Legacy Series - Souled Out '98

It's an eventful night for World Championship Wrestling. Souled Out 1998 marks the first co-branded WCW/nWo event. It also marks the in-ring WCW debut of Bret Hart, as well as (unfortunately) the final PPV commentary appearance of Dusty Rhodes. We also FINALLY get the PPV arrival of Heel Jericho, as well as the beginning of the singles career ascent of Booker T.



Throw in a few twists and turns, and it would appear that WCW was looking to build off of the huge success of Starrcade to come into 1998 swinging. Who could've known that their run of dominance over the WWF had but just a few short months remaining?



