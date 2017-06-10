|
WCW: The Legacy Series - Slamboree '97 (Football V. Wrestling)
By lopmystic
Jun 10, 2017 - 4:59:17 PM
Many have been the surprises in the nine WCW years covered in the legacy series so far. Some of the biggest may coalesce around Slamboree 1997.
For instance, Mongo. Not that bad in the ring. Kind of exactly what he is, but the best version of it. (Certainly better than Jeff Jarrett in 1997.)
Kevin Greene. At minimum, good for the energy he brings to the ring.
Reggie White. Excited to be there and does some moves you would not expect.
In other words, as we wait for bigger, more consequential PPVs, there are worse ways to spend a Slamboree than with these celebrities.
It's the return of Ric Flair, the rise of Syxx, and a good ol' time in God's country of Charlotte, North Carolina.
