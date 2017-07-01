LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
WCW: The Legacy Series - Road Wild '97 (Dying Credibility)
By LoPRadio
Jul 1, 2017 - 5:00:42 PM


The height of WCW. The nWo v. WCW. The domination of ratings on Monday nights.

But something begins to go wrong in the main event of Road Wild that will be followed up at Halloween Havoc, WW3, and Starrcade 1997. The main event matches will become so poorly booked, so disgustingly disrespectful to any level of standard, that they will be insulting to the good fans who paid their money to support the WCW product.

For one, just start counting fake Sting match solutions. Or, hell, if you can, count the fake Stings. Count the times you get screwed to a level where you can't figure out what exactly happened and what the goal for the match was and why.

It's not yet time for the end of WCW, but credibility and reliability--so important--will start to wear.

Join us for Road Wild, as Hulk Hogan tries to win back the title he lost to Lex Luger.

