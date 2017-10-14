Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact
WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '98
The Right Side of the Pond - Bring it to the Pond: HIAC, The Shield, Neville
Perfect 10 Wrestling with Imp - The S.H.I.E.L.D. Are Back, Owens & Zayn Rule SmackDown FOREVER & The State of NXT!
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
The Right Side of the Pond - Bring it to the Pond: HIAC, The Shield, Neville
Perfect 10 Wrestling with Imp - The S.H.I.E.L.D. Are Back, Owens & Zayn Rule SmackDown FOREVER & The State of NXT!
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
Perfect 10 Wrestling with Imp - The S.H.I.E.L.D. Are Back, Owens & Zayn Rule SmackDown FOREVER & The State of NXT!
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows