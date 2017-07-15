|
|
|
|
|
Radio
WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '97 (Age in the Cage)
By LoPRadio
Jul 15, 2017 - 5:01:12 PM
Here we are, with just what the world needs: one more match between Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper. This match begins a trilogy of WCW PPVs with some of the worst, most ridiculous booking of all-time. As WCW approaches what will be its highest grossing PPV ever, some cracks are starting to show in the credibility category.
Join us, and, if your'e lucky, you might just see a fake Sting...or ten of 'em.
Let the madness begin.
|
|
