

Radio Posted in:

WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '97 (Age in the Cage)

By

Jul 15, 2017 - 5:01:12 PM



By LoPRadio Jul 15, 2017 - 5:01:12 PM





Here we are, with just what the world needs: one more match between Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper. This match begins a trilogy of WCW PPVs with some of the worst, most ridiculous booking of all-time. As WCW approaches what will be its highest grossing PPV ever, some cracks are starting to show in the credibility category.



Join us, and, if your'e lucky, you might just see a fake Sting...or ten of 'em.



Let the madness begin. Here we are, with just what the world needs: one more match between Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper. This match begins a trilogy of WCW PPVs with some of the worst, most ridiculous booking of all-time. As WCW approaches what will be its highest grossing PPV ever, some cracks are starting to show in the credibility category.Join us, and, if your'e lucky, you might just see a fake Sting...or ten of 'em.Let the madness begin.