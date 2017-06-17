

Radio Posted in:

WCW: The Legacy Series - Great American Bash '97

By

Jun 17, 2017 - 6:05:00 PM



By WCW: TLS Jun 17, 2017 - 6:05:00 PM



As the journey through WCW's high point of 1997 continues, the war between Randy Savage and Dallas Page rages on as The Great American Bash is upon us. Though not really remembered for much aside from the main event, surely this show has plenty of memorable moments, right?



Good, bad and ugly, it's all broken down and the forgotten narratives unearthed as The Legacy Series takes a look at The Great American Bash of 1997! As the journey through WCW's high point of 1997 continues, the war between Randy Savage and Dallas Page rages on as The Great American Bash is upon us. Though not really remembered for much aside from the main event, surely this show has plenty of memorable moments, right?Good, bad and ugly, it's all broken down and the forgotten narratives unearthed as The Legacy Series takes a look at The Great American Bash of 1997!