

Radio Posted in:

WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '97 and The Peak of WCW

By

Jun 24, 2017 - 6:05:05 PM



By WCW: TLS Jun 24, 2017 - 6:05:05 PM



It's July of 1997 in The Legacy Series. Just three short years since Hulk Hogan's arrival and just one since the landscape shifted with the birth of the New World Order. But where do we stand right now?



Despite what the popular narrative says concerning Starrcade '97 and all that, we very well could be standing at the apex of World Championship Wrestling. In the midst of WCW's year of dominance within the industry, a year in which they defeated the WWF every single week in the ratings battle, Bash at the Beach sees the culmination of many of the things that got them there. From the conclusion of the epic Benoit vs Sullivan feud to being on the cusp of Lex Luger's toppling of what once seemed an insurmountable Hollywood Hogan, WCW came into the July mega event firing on all cylinders.



Except for Jarrett. And the whole Glacier/Mortis/Wrath/Ernest Miller thing.



Join us as we break it all down and rewrite the narratives that are so commonly overlooked or ignored as The Legacy Series looks at WCW's Bash at the Beach 1997. It's July of 1997 in The Legacy Series. Just three short years since Hulk Hogan's arrival and just one since the landscape shifted with the birth of the New World Order. But where do we stand right now?Despite what the popular narrative says concerning Starrcade '97 and all that, we very well could be standing at the apex of World Championship Wrestling. In the midst of WCW's year of dominance within the industry, a year in which they defeated the WWF every single week in the ratings battle, Bash at the Beach sees the culmination of many of the things that got them there. From the conclusion of the epic Benoit vs Sullivan feud to being on the cusp of Lex Luger's toppling of what once seemed an insurmountable Hollywood Hogan, WCW came into the July mega event firing on all cylinders.Except for Jarrett. And the whole Glacier/Mortis/Wrath/Ernest Miller thing.Join us as we break it all down and rewrite the narratives that are so commonly overlooked or ignored as The Legacy Series looks at WCW's Bash at the Beach 1997.