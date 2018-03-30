





The Right Side of the Pond - WrestleMania 34 Preview Part 1 (SDL & TakeOver)

Mar 30, 2018



By TRSOTP Mar 30, 2018



On this week's show, Mazza, Plan and Maverick look ahead to the SmackDown Live half of the WrestleMania card in addition to previewing TakeOver: New Orleans. Here what the guys think about the US title scene as well as how they feel the rumble winners have been booked heading for their big showdowns. Mav finally breaks his radio silence on Daniel Bryan too as they discuss the two tag matches booked this week. The guys also share their thoughts on the newest batch of Takeover matches and potential post-Mania call ups from NXT and whether a rethink of strategy is needed. In addition, expect discussions about Timmy Mallet, Ant and Dec and Wonky Donkey.