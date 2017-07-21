

The Right Side of the Pond - The State of the Shield

Jul 21, 2017



By TRSOTP Jul 21, 2017



On this week's show Mazza, Plan and Shinobi take a look at the former members of The Shield. With Dean, Seth and Roman all currently on the same brand and arguably all face, there has been talk of a potential reunion. The guys break down whether they believe it is a good idea and what would be needed for us to see it. They also look at each member individually. They discuss Rollins' current path to redemption following being kicked out the Authority and slaying the King at WrestleMania. They talk Reigns' character and heel-face alignment following his retiring a Phenom. And of course not forgetting the erratic, yet consistent of trio in Ambrose as he forges his career path.