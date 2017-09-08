|
|
|
|
|
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - The History of No Mercy
By TRSOTP
Sep 8, 2017 - 4:52:19 PM
On this week's show, Mazza, Maverick and Plan take a look back at the history of WWE's No Mercy PPV. Going from a UK exclusive event to part of the regular PPV schedule in 1999, No Mercy would become an October staple during the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression. It would be the event where two of the greatest of all time would win their first world titles and would feature a whole host of classic matches and making of new stars until the final edition in 2008. We will see if the history of the event can give us some hope for the Raw brand's next event.
