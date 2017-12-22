





The Right Side of the Pond - The Duckies 2017

Dec 22, 2017 - 5:27:05 PM



On this week's show Mazza, Plan and Maverick bring to you the TRSOTP festive tradition, The Duckies. As usual, there will be a blend of ridiculous and serious discussion on the year just gone in the WWE as the lads discuss everything from facial hair to defining moments. Tune in to find out their biggest controversies, pet peeves and must see moments.