Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - TakeOver & SummerSlam Preview
By TRSOTP
Aug 18, 2017 - 3:06:40 PM
On this week's show Mazza and Plan look ahead to WWE's second biggest weekend of the year. With both hosts a little out of the loop on the latest happenings in NXT, they start out with an outsiders view of TakeOver Brooklyn III. They then switch focus to a very match heavy SummerSlam card. They discuss what they have liked in the build, what they have disliked and just where they see the results going and where they think the show stealer will come from.
