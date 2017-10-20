|
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - TLC Preview
By TRSOTP
Oct 20, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM
On this week's show, Maverick, Plan and Mazza are back to look ahead to the Raw brand's Tables Ladders and Chairs PPV. While there are a lot of criticisms about the card, the team take an in depth look into a new era for the Cruiserweight division who will be having the chance for two matches on the card. The women will also be getting a chance to shine with 3 bouts, including the main roster debut of Asuka. They try and work out what on earth is going on with Finn and Bray (insane Maz theories incoming) before breaking down what should be a show carrying main event.
The Right Side of the Pond - TLC Preview
