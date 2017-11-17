|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - Survivor Series Preview Show
By TRSOTP
Nov 17, 2017 - 4:44:26 PM
On this week's show, Mazza and Plan look forward to a seemingly rejuvenated Survivor Series that is reclaiming it's place as on of the big 4 PPVs. After a very exciting build which got both hosts to break their streak of not watching SmackDown Live, they have a look at just how well the WWE did to make the event feel like a big deal with only a few weeks. They break down their favourites to walk away with the victory on the night and even take a sneaky early look towards WrestleMania.
|
|
The Right Side of the Pond - Survivor Series Preview Show
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 7GMT/2EST w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Survivor Series!
The Doc Says...Houston, We Have War Games and Survivor Series (Weekend Preview)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/14/17 (Survivor Series Predictions Part 2, Last Minute SS Build, Women's and US Championships On The Line, Did Raw Attack?, More!)
The Global Revolution (What Culture Pro, wXw, Bar Wrestling)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/13/17 (Survivor Series Predictions Part 1, BIG Change To Men's 5 on 5 Match, Bray Wyatt Deserves So Much Better, Return Of The Shield, Much More!)
Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says...Bret Hart's Incomparable In-Ring Legacy (Part 2) (at 2:30PM ET)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Superbrawl '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: A Wild Week Of News (Y2J, Jinder, New Day, more!)
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Chris Harrington! LIVE at 8EST! From Jericho to Styles, Jesus, What a Week.