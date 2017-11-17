LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

The Right Side of the Pond - Survivor Series Preview Show
By TRSOTP
Nov 17, 2017 - 4:44:26 PM


On this week's show, Mazza and Plan look forward to a seemingly rejuvenated Survivor Series that is reclaiming it's place as on of the big 4 PPVs. After a very exciting build which got both hosts to break their streak of not watching SmackDown Live, they have a look at just how well the WWE did to make the event feel like a big deal with only a few weeks. They break down their favourites to walk away with the victory on the night and even take a sneaky early look towards WrestleMania.

