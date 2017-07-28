

The Right Side of the Pond - SummerSlams of the TRSOTP Era

Jul 28, 2017 - 4:00:07 PM



By TRSOTP Jul 28, 2017 - 4:00:07 PM



On this week's show Mazza and Maverick take a look back at the SummerSlams since the start of The Right Side of the Pond. With the fifth edition coming up, they take a look at the previous four hottest parties of the summer. They begin where the Pond started, on the road to SummerSlam 13. They look at the fantastic double main event and just how well it holds up still. They then head to 2014 where we saw the birth of the Lesnar squash, a continuation of Bryan vs HHH through their wives, a huge night for the disdain the internet would develop for Roman Reigns while his former Shield Brothers tore each other apart. They look at how 2015 would give be a huge but not very entertaining moment in a revolution and bring us a champion vs champion match that played second fiddle to Undertaker's redemption for the end of the streak. They close things out by remembering last year which will be remembered for two big showcase matches, one which delivered huge and another that we'd probably all prefer to forget.