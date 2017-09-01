|
|
|
|
|
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - No Mercy Double Main & Mae Young Classic Round 1
By TRSOTP
Sep 1, 2017 - 4:46:53 PM
On this week's show Mazza, Plan and Maverick discuss the double main event for No Mercy as well as the Mae Young Classic. They start out with a discussion about Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs John Cena and whether keeping them for WrestleMania would have been a good idea. They move on to discuss how they have seen the start of the Cena-Reigns feud and give their thoughts on Monday's now infamous promo. They then switch gears to the first round of the Mae Young Classic. Find out their thoughts, favourite matches, ladies they will miss and where they see things going.
