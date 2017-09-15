





The Right Side of the Pond - Mae Young Classic, NXT, Raw and SDL Divas & KO

Sep 15, 2017 - 4:51:18 PM



By TRSOTP Sep 15, 2017 - 4:51:18 PM



On this week's show Mazza and Plan take a look at the later rounds of the Mae Young Classic Tournament. They give their thoughts on the tourney, their favourites, the best matches, match ups they would like to see and who they think could make a splash in the WWE. They then assess the current state of the womens divisions on NXT as well as SmackDown Live and Raw. There is also a huge sidetrack bonus discussion on Kevin Owens, who is also the subject of an interesting comparison to a MYC competitor.