The Right Side of the Pond - Looking at the Return of Daniel Bryan
By TRSOTP
Mar 23, 2018 - 5:29:10 PM
On this week's show Mazza, Plan and Shinobi (yeah, you read that right) tackle the hot news in the wrestling world, Daniel Bryan's return to the ring. Despite growing speculation, WWE's announcement that he had been cleared shocked the world and created a frenzy of social media activity. There is a great deal of positivity surrounding the return and we shall be looking at what it means from all angles. We touch on the medical side of things, speculate on what kind of schedule he will have, discuss the impact on other talent, what we would like to see happen and, of course, those potentially show-stealing matches that have turned from dreams to reality overnight.
