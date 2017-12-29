|
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - Looking Ahead to WrestleMania 34
By TRSOTP
Dec 29, 2017 - 6:04:38 PM
On this week's show Plan and Mazza take a look ahead to WrestleMania 34 and try to piece together a card. The centrepiece of the show being Brock Lesnar defending the Universal title against Roman Reigns seems to be a foregone conclusion however there are plenty of other big players who they will be looking at. With Dean Ambrose's injury Seth Rollins suddenly seems at a loose end and someone who will likely have a big role to play in New Orleans. Braun Strowman's place in something big also seems likely but unclearly exactly where. Of course on SmackDown you have AJ Styles and a challenger, assuming he will still be holding onto the WWE title at that stage. John Cena is also a lock for a big match come the Granddaddy of them all. And then of course there's all the part timers who are likely to come back and steal the spotlight.
