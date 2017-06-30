

The Right Side of the Pond - Great Balls of Fire Preview

Jun 30, 2017



By TRSOTP Jun 30, 2017 - 5:00:00 PM



With a special show pencilled in for next week, the boys preview Great Balls of Fire a week earlier than usual. Mazza and Maverick talk over the card. They discuss Sasha as the next challenger for Alexa and just how they see the future going for the two standouts on the Raw brand as well as looking at other potential stars. They look at what seems to be a pretty nothing feud for Wyatt and Rollins and where it might lead. They tackle whether a great feud this year between Reigns and Strowman can finally give us an ambulance match to enjoy. And of course they look at the fantastic build to the main event with strong booking for Samoa Joe while being cautious that it just reverts to your typical Brock Lesnar match on the night.