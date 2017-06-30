LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - Great Balls of Fire Preview
By TRSOTP
Jun 30, 2017 - 5:00:00 PM


With a special show pencilled in for next week, the boys preview Great Balls of Fire a week earlier than usual. Mazza and Maverick talk over the card. They discuss Sasha as the next challenger for Alexa and just how they see the future going for the two standouts on the Raw brand as well as looking at other potential stars. They look at what seems to be a pretty nothing feud for Wyatt and Rollins and where it might lead. They tackle whether a great feud this year between Reigns and Strowman can finally give us an ambulance match to enjoy. And of course they look at the fantastic build to the main event with strong booking for Samoa Joe while being cautious that it just reverts to your typical Brock Lesnar match on the night.

  • The Right Side of the Pond - Great Balls of Fire Preview

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Triple R LIVE @8EST!

  • The Doc Says...The OVW Class of 2002's Place in History, Joe-Lesnar Feud of the Year?, Praise for Seth Rollins

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 6/27/17 (15 Years Of Cena, The Return Of A WrestleCrap Classic Match, New/Old Ms. Money In The Bank Crowned)

  • The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground & CHIKARA, featured!)

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading RAW 6/26/17 (Does WWE Listen To Fan Reactions? Yes They Do, GBoF Is Slowly Becoming A Potentially Great Show,Women Steal The Evening, Entirely Too Many Balls)

  • LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - The Ultimate Triple H Retrospective (Part 1)

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '97 and The Peak of WCW

  • The Right Side Of The Pond: STOP BREAKING UP GOOD TAG TEAMS WWE ARGHHH

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling - BRRAAAUUUUNN, Ellsworth & Alistair Black. A.K.A. Why SmackDown's Currently in the Crapper




    		•