





Radio Posted in:

The Right Side of the Pond - Bring it to the Pond: HIAC, The Shield, Neville

By

Oct 13, 2017 - 3:00:49 PM



By TRSOTP Oct 13, 2017 - 3:00:49 PM



On this week's show, Plan and Mazza "Bring it to the Pond" as they delve into a busy week's talking points. They start off by having a look at SmackDown Live's Hell in a Cell PPV and in particular the cell matches. They then look at the big talking point coming out of the event, Sami Zayn's heel turn and reunion with frenemy Kevin Owens. Talking of frenemy reunions, they wouldn't miss the opportunity to discuss The Shield coming together for a second run. And they finish things off by discuss the huge loss that would be losing Neville if the rumours are to be believed. On this week's show, Plan and Mazza "Bring it to the Pond" as they delve into a busy week's talking points. They start off by having a look at SmackDown Live's Hell in a Cell PPV and in particular the cell matches. They then look at the big talking point coming out of the event, Sami Zayn's heel turn and reunion with frenemy Kevin Owens. Talking of frenemy reunions, they wouldn't miss the opportunity to discuss The Shield coming together for a second run. And they finish things off by discuss the huge loss that would be losing Neville if the rumours are to be believed.