|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - Bring it to the Pond: HIAC, The Shield, Neville
By TRSOTP
Oct 13, 2017 - 3:00:49 PM
On this week's show, Plan and Mazza "Bring it to the Pond" as they delve into a busy week's talking points. They start off by having a look at SmackDown Live's Hell in a Cell PPV and in particular the cell matches. They then look at the big talking point coming out of the event, Sami Zayn's heel turn and reunion with frenemy Kevin Owens. Talking of frenemy reunions, they wouldn't miss the opportunity to discuss The Shield coming together for a second run. And they finish things off by discuss the huge loss that would be losing Neville if the rumours are to be believed.
|
|
The Right Side of the Pond - Bring it to the Pond: HIAC, The Shield, Neville
Perfect 10 Wrestling with Imp - The S.H.I.E.L.D. Are Back, Owens & Zayn Rule SmackDown FOREVER & The State of NXT!
The Doc Says..."Two Great Hells in a Cell, Enzo's Impact, War Games, and The Pros and Cons of The Shield Reunion" (w/ WWE Hell in a Cell Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/10/17 (Neville Quits?, Bad Things Coming For AJ, Sami's Explanation, Tag Division Resurgence Coming?, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, & Bar Wrestling!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/9/17 (Believe In The Shield, The Burial Of Enzo Is Complete, Sister A-Bray-gail, More!)
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 (HUGE Heel Turn, The Curse of Jinder Continues, Why AJ Should Be Kept FAR Away From the Main Event, Cell Matches Deliver, But What About Everything Else?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '98 (Plus Flair Returns!)
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/Imp at 8EST - The Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Hell in a Cell