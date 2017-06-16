LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - Bring it to the Pond
By TRSOTP
Jun 16, 2017 - 3:00:00 PM


On this week's show Mazza and Plan break out another episode of Bring it to the Pond. They borrow the WWE's Bring it to the Table format to discuss a few of the hot topics in the IWC. They discuss the WWE Championship situation over on SmackDown Live and Jinder Mahal's push. They assess the womens revolution and the current quality of the female work. They look ahead to the main event of SummerSlam and what that might mean for the supporting card. Tune in at the usual time for this and more.

