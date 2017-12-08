|
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - A Look at the WWE Wrestler of the Year Candidates
By TRSOTP
Dec 8, 2017 - 5:28:31 PM
On this week's show, Maverick and Mazza take a look at WWE's 2017 wrestler of the year candidates. In a year where there was no clear standout at the top of the card there are splenty of superstars who could make a claim to have been the best of 2017. They look at the best options on Raw and SmackDown as well as NXT and 205 Live. Tune in to have a look back at the year for the WWE's most exciting performers and see who you think is the right choice.
