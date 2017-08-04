

The Right Side of the Pond - A Look Back at TakeOver Brooklyn I & II

This week Mazza, Maverick and Plan take a look back at the first two editions of NXT's SummerSlam weekend special, TakeOver Brooklyn. They begin things by looking at the first event which was headlined by two stars who had recently moved to the main roster and were passing the torch. It was of course a night most fondly remembered for arguably the greatest womens match of all time. Fast forward a year and you have an even more stacked card. This time the torch passing would be done by stars on the verge of a call up and the show would be stolen, as was the case throughout 2016, by a couple of top guys.