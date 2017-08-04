|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side of the Pond - A Look Back at TakeOver Brooklyn I & II
By TRSOTP
Aug 4, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM
This week Mazza, Maverick and Plan take a look back at the first two editions of NXT's SummerSlam weekend special, TakeOver Brooklyn. They begin things by looking at the first event which was headlined by two stars who had recently moved to the main roster and were passing the torch. It was of course a night most fondly remembered for arguably the greatest womens match of all time. Fast forward a year and you have an even more stacked card. This time the torch passing would be done by stars on the verge of a call up and the show would be stolen, as was the case throughout 2016, by a couple of top guys.
|
|
The Right Side of the Pond - A Look Back at TakeOver Brooklyn I & II
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp - RAW's On Fire, Mahal vs Nakamura & O'Reily In NXT!
The Doc Says...Will Seth Rollins Have A Better Career Than Shawn Michaels? Reigns Better Than Cena? Ambrose Better Than Edge? (An Analytical Discussion Using a Predictive Model)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 8/1/17 (WWE Saves SDLive's SummerSlam, Gable Won't Be "The Jannetty", Shane v KO Is Coming, Poor Rusev)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 7/31/17 (Brock Sucks, Let Him Leave, Predictability Reigns Supreme, Days of Our Angles and The Young And The Shieldless Continue)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Starrcade '97
The Right Side of the Pond - SummerSlams of the TRSOTP Era
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Samuel Plan! - Why Has RAW Been So Great As Of Late?
The Doc Says..."Closing Battleground Thoughts, Fatal 4-Way Rumination, Summerslam 2017 Rumors"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 7/25/17 (SD Tries To Regain Footing, Surprise Return, NEW Champion Crowned, Why Next Week Could Ultimately "Save" SmackDown's Summer)