Radio Posted in:

The Right Side Of The Pond: We Heart The New Generation!

By

Jul 14, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM



By TRSOTP Jul 14, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM



Following on from last week's show about Canadian Stampede, Mav and 'Plan explore the entire New Generation period in typical depth! Hear their thoughts on the match quality, the storytelling consistency, and the great array of talent the era boasted, from Bret Hart, to Shawn Michaels, to Mankind, to Diesel. Following on from last week's show about Canadian Stampede, Mav and 'Plan explore the entire New Generation period in typical depth! Hear their thoughts on the match quality, the storytelling consistency, and the great array of talent the era boasted, from Bret Hart, to Shawn Michaels, to Mankind, to Diesel.