The Right Side Of The Pond: War Games and Survivor Series Chat

Nov 24, 2017 - 3:00:36 PM



This week, the boys break down their reactions to Survivor Series and Takeover: War Games. Tune in to hear their thoughts on the War Games gimmick, Aleister Black's stellar 2017, a pair of tag classics at Survivor Series and much, much more!