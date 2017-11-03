





The Right Side Of The Pond: Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches

With the build to Survivor Series well underway, Mav and 'Plan take a look back at four of their favourite overlooked Survivor Series traditional elimination matches, or as they like to call them, their "hipster picks"! Expect some love for the storytelling chops of Jake Roberts during the early days of the PPV, a unique version of the gimmick from the New Gen, a forgotten classic sandwiched between the first brand extension's undisputed classics, and a fun match from the doldrum days before the Reality Era really took off, plus an epic rant about part timers from 'Plan and a lot of tangents!