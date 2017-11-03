|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches
By TRSOTP
Nov 3, 2017 - 5:41:52 PM
With the build to Survivor Series well underway, Mav and 'Plan take a look back at four of their favourite overlooked Survivor Series traditional elimination matches, or as they like to call them, their "hipster picks"! Expect some love for the storytelling chops of Jake Roberts during the early days of the PPV, a unique version of the gimmick from the New Gen, a forgotten classic sandwiched between the first brand extension's undisputed classics, and a fun match from the doldrum days before the Reality Era really took off, plus an epic rant about part timers from 'Plan and a lot of tangents!
|
|
The Right Side Of The Pond: Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/ Special Guest: Marissa McCool! - Warfare & War Games: The Build For Survivor Series & NXT TakeOver
The Doc Says..."Surviving 'Series Season, WWE Fans Regaining Youthful Exuberance, Emma's Release, My Favorite WWE Match, & More Answers To Mailbag Questions"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell's Halloween SmackDown Spook-tacular! (Super Special Spoopy Intro Song, Steve Eats Some Crow And Breaks Down Potential Survivor Series Swerves, Team SmackDown Takes Further Shape, Much More!)
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA, New Japan, & Stardom)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/30/17 (My Thoughts On The Releases, Night Of The Living Braun, Multiple Returns, Titles On The Line, Much More!
WCW: The Legacy Series - Starrcade '98
The Right Side Of The Pond: TLC Review & Survivor Series Brand Battles
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST - Has Survivor Series Morphed Into Bragging Rights?
The Doc Says..."A TLC Review, WWE Evaluation, Wild Theories, & Survivor Series"