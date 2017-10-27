LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

The Right Side Of The Pond: TLC Review & Survivor Series Brand Battles
By TRSOTP
Oct 27, 2017 - 4:39:34 PM


Following last week's effort being railroaded by WWE being forced to change TLC plans at the eleventh hour, Mav and 'Plan reflect on a chaotic and brilliantly fun reconstituted main event and a midcard MOTY contender, before reflecting on Asuka's main roster debut and coming back to their long held theory that pay-per-views with lots of "quite good" on are the way to go. They then pivot into the first shots being fired in the inter brand Survivor Series war. Spoiler alert: the TRSOTP boys loved it, and defend the angle wholeheartedly! As always there will be banter and tangents aplenty!

