Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Summerslam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III Review
By TRSOTP
Aug 25, 2017 - 4:21:41 PM
Summerslam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III are in the books, and much has already been said on some of the more negative aspects of the weekend's events. Mav and 'Plan therefore concentrate on what they did like: Black and Itami, Asuka and Moon, Seth and Dean's emotional arc, KO and AJ Styles using the guest referee stip intelligently, and a main event of mass destruction. They also branch off into Monday Night Raw's post Summerslam direction, and various other miscellaneous tangents (as ever).
