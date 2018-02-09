|
The Right Side Of The Pond: Storylines, Matches and Wrestlers We Reconsidered!
By TRSOTP
Feb 9, 2018 - 6:49:08 PM
This week, Mav and Maz are in the studio to discuss storylines, wrestlers and matches they changed their minds over during their fandom. Wrestling fans are notoriously quick to judge, but with a bit of perspective, we often realise we were wrong. The boys choose an example each from the three categories and chew the fat in typically detailed fashion. As always, there will be laughs aplenty to go alongside the analysis!
