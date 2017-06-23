

The Right Side Of The Pond: STOP BREAKING UP GOOD TAG TEAMS WWE ARGHHH

Jun 23, 2017 - 3:16:00 PM



Enzo and Cass broke up this week. Mav and 'Plan HATED it. Tag teams are important to a healthy product. WWE need to stop breaking them up. Especially Enzo and Cass, who have little to nothing to offer as singles performers. Hear the boys' thoughts on why the break up angle was a terrible idea, as well as their opinions on tag teams generally, NXT, and a few tangents on other aspects of the product they are currently not enjoying. It's cathartic.