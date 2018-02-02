|
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Royal Rumble Weekend Review EXTRAVAGANZA!
By TRSOTP
Feb 2, 2018 - 6:28:23 PM
Last week, the boys asked for a fun Royal Rumble weekend that restored their most beloved big event to its former glory- and that's just what they got! Hear them break down all the important issues from Takeover and the Rumble, and hear them debate where this Rumble ranks in history. Not to be missed!
