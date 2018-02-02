





Radio Posted in:

The Right Side Of The Pond: Royal Rumble Weekend Review EXTRAVAGANZA!

By

Feb 2, 2018 - 6:28:23 PM



By TRSOTP Feb 2, 2018 - 6:28:23 PM



Last week, the boys asked for a fun Royal Rumble weekend that restored their most beloved big event to its former glory- and that's just what they got! Hear them break down all the important issues from Takeover and the Rumble, and hear them debate where this Rumble ranks in history. Not to be missed!



Last week, the boys asked for a fun Royal Rumble weekend that restored their most beloved big event to its former glory- and that's just what they got! Hear them break down all the important issues from Takeover and the Rumble, and hear them debate where this Rumble ranks in history. Not to be missed!