The Right Side Of The Pond: Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions

Jan 26, 2018 - 5:52:19 PM



Ladies and gentlemen, it is now time for the Royal Rumble! Mav, Maz and 'Plan are all here to preview the most exciting match of the year. They'll predict each match on the card, give some forthright opinions on the direction of the WWE product, look forward to what might go down at Wrestlemania and go off on the odd tangent or two. In short, it's everything you've come to expect from the Pond!