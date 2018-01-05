





The Right Side Of The Pond: Royal Rumble Man Of The Match Performances

By

Jan 5, 2018 - 6:17:10 PM



By TRSOTP Jan 5, 2018 - 6:17:10 PM



This week, Mav and 'Plan put on their historical hats and discuss six of their favourite individual Royal Rumble performances across the storied history of the event. From the original ironman run in 1990 to the dramatic fight put up by 2016's final two underdog, the boys have a lot to say about some iconic wrestlers. This one's a must listen!