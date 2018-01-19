|
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Rebooking The Rumble 2011-2017
By TRSOTP
Jan 19, 2018 - 6:18:16 PM
This week, 'Plan and Mav are in the studio to discuss the "lost years" of the Royal Rumble from 2011 to 2017, a period of time when controversy overtook everyone's favourite reverse battle royal, with everything from mass fan protests to unpopular winners creating a depressing atmosphere of negativity around the Rumble. 'Plan and Mav imagine themselves with the power to rebook these historical Rumbles, and discuss the various controversies and issues with the way they panned out. An essential listen for any history buffs out there!
