|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: No Mercy Review
By TRSOTP
Sep 29, 2017 - 5:14:42 PM
This week, Mav and 'Plan are jaded...No Mercy lived DOWN to their expectations and they are in the mood to rant. Strap yourselves in, because the hot takes are coming thick and fast. They also discuss the way the product is moving as we inch towards Mania season, a prospect they aren't too optimistic about right now.
|
|
The Right Side Of The Pond: No Mercy Review
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE @ 6EST/11BST - WWE's Art of Shooting Themselves in the Foot (No Mercy & Hell in a Cell)
The Doc Says..."Braun Is Toast, Cena-Reigns Was Devisive, Tag Team Wrestling's Modern Peak, No Mercy Review, & Nia For The Win!"
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 9/26/17 (Zayn vs Owens Part 7489, Second Cell Match Officially Announced, Ziggler's Antics Peak, More!)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground & CHIKARA King of Trios, featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 9/25/17 (The Assassination Of Enzo Amore, Trying To Salvage Braun, Return Of The Shield?, More!)
LOP Radio's Aftershock: WWE No Mercy 2017 (WWE Says "Screw The Future", Midcard Delivers HUGE, Why Enzo Is Best For The Cruiserweights Right Now, MUCH More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '98 PLUS Goldberg Triumphant
The Right Side Of The Pond: Bobby Heenan Tribute and No Mercy Preview Rant
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! The No Mercy Hype Train!