The Right Side Of The Pond: No Mercy Review

Sep 29, 2017 - 5:14:42 PM



This week, Mav and 'Plan are jaded...No Mercy lived DOWN to their expectations and they are in the mood to rant. Strap yourselves in, because the hot takes are coming thick and fast. They also discuss the way the product is moving as we inch towards Mania season, a prospect they aren't too optimistic about right now. This week, Mav and 'Plan are jaded...No Mercy lived DOWN to their expectations and they are in the mood to rant. Strap yourselves in, because the hot takes are coming thick and fast. They also discuss the way the product is moving as we inch towards Mania season, a prospect they aren't too optimistic about right now.