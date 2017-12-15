





The Right Side Of The Pond: Matches Of The Year Discussion

Dec 15, 2017 - 6:42:32 PM



Having discussed the wrestlers of the year last week, the boys move on to discuss the matches of the year- plural! Loosely sticking to the categories of Network Exclusive, Tag Team, TV, Midcard and Main Event, they cover all the bases in a year which was arguably one of the more disappointing in recent memory for stand out bouts. As always there's controversy, laughs and plenty of banter. Having discussed the wrestlers of the year last week, the boys move on to discuss the matches of the year- plural! Loosely sticking to the categories of Network Exclusive, Tag Team, TV, Midcard and Main Event, they cover all the bases in a year which was arguably one of the more disappointing in recent memory for stand out bouts. As always there's controversy, laughs and plenty of banter.