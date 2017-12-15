|
The Right Side Of The Pond: Matches Of The Year Discussion
By TRSOTP
Dec 15, 2017 - 6:42:32 PM
Having discussed the wrestlers of the year last week, the boys move on to discuss the matches of the year- plural! Loosely sticking to the categories of Network Exclusive, Tag Team, TV, Midcard and Main Event, they cover all the bases in a year which was arguably one of the more disappointing in recent memory for stand out bouts. As always there's controversy, laughs and plenty of banter.